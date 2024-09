BOSTON (WHDH) - The Commuter Rail said it is adding even more cars to lines seeing high demand from the Red Line shutdown.

Additional cars will be added to the Middleboro, Kingston, and Greenbush lines.

Those lines were made free to accommodate commuters.

The MBTA had added cars at the beginning of the work on the Red Line, but more were needed.

