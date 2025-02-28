CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials responded to Pine Street Crossing in Canton Thursday evening, after a train crashed into a car on the tracks.

Transit police say around 6:17 p.m. a 49-year-old driver of a 2015 Toyota was passing through when the safety warning system activated, indicating a train was coming.

Officials say that for unknown reasons, the driver stopped their car on the tracks and was struck by an MBTA commuter rail train.

The operator sustained minor injuries and the vehicle was severely damaged.

Officials say the driver was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and the car was towed. No other injuries were reported.

