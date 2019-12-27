Commuter Rail derailment disrupting service on Framingham/Worcester Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - Delays on the Framingham/Worcester line have carried over into the morning commute after a Commuter Rail train derailed Thursday afternoon.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced that passengers may experience delays up to 30 minutes due to the low-speed, upright derailment that occurred just before 4 p.m.

The derailment left a short section of the track near Lansdowne Station damaged, officials added.

No passengers were on the coach car that derailed, according to Keolis spokesman Justin Thompson. There were no reported injuries.

Passengers were forced into the cold and had to walk to another train.

“We hung out for a couple hours, two hours maybe. Then we got down on the tracks, walked, you know, they backed up a train from Boston, walked on the tracks and got on a new train,” passenger Julian Chapman said.

He added that everyone on board, including the conductor, was in shock.

“They radioed her and said, ’emergency, emergency, emergency,'” Chapman recalled. “Nobody knew what happened. There was maybe 20 minutes where no one knew why we were stopped.”

Thompson said in a statement that the derailment was most likely “caused by human error in not setting a switch properly.”

The MBTA and Keolis are continuing their investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)