Commuter Rail derails with more than 100 passengers on board in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A Commuter Rail train with more than 100 passengers on board derailed Thursday morning in Wilmington.

The inbound train traveling on the Lowell Line skidded off the rails at around 6:30 a.m. Keolis, the company that operates the Commuter Rail, said a downed tree branch got stuck under the train and became wedged in the train’s controls.

Police and fire officials responded to the area of 498 Main St. and evacuated all of the passengers. The passengers were taken from the scene in buses and dropped off at the Woburn MBTA station.

No injuries were reported in what officials called a “slow-speed” derailment.

A large crane was called in. The train has since been re-railed and was towed away.

Officials said they were dealing with dozens of downed branches along many railways due to the heavy snow that fell overnight into Thursday.

