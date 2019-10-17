Commuter Rail experiencing delays, cancellations as storm moves out of Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on several Commuter Rail lines have experienced delays or cancellations Thursday morning after a potent coastal storm wreaked havoc across Massachusetts.

Trains have been delayed or canceled on the Fitchburg, Framingham/Worcester, Franklin, Greenbush, Haverhill, Kingston/Plymouth, Lowell, Middleborough/Lakeville, Needham, Newburyport/Rockport, and Providence/Stoughton lines due to power outages, flooding and downed trees or wires.

MBTA officials urge commuters to look at the Commuter Rail alerts for the latest updates.

The heaviest rain and peak wind gusts hit Massachusetts between midnight and 5 a.m., with spotty drizzle and light showers lingering throughout the morning.

The wind downed trees and branches in many communities, causing hundreds of thousands of power outages.

