BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A commuter rail line is experiencing delays after a man was struck and killed by a train in Brockton on Monday morning.

Officers responding to Montello Station found a man had died from injuries he sustained from getting hit by a train, according to transit police.

Foul play is not suspect, police added.

The Middleborough/Lakeville line is being impacted by the police activity.

Passengers are asked to consider taking MBTA bus 230 for service between Montello, Holdbrook/Randolph, and Braintree.

Those at Campello, Brockton, and Montello can also consider taking BAT Bus 12 for a connection with the Red Line at Ashmont.

No additional information has been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

https://twitter.com/MBTA_CR/status/1432298112077467652

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox