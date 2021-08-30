BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A commuter rail line is experiencing delays after a man was struck and killed by a train in Brockton on Monday morning.

Officers responding to Montello Station found a man had died from injuries he sustained from getting hit by a train, according to transit police.

Foul play is not suspect, police added.

The Middleborough/Lakeville line is being impacted by the police activity.

Passengers are asked to consider taking MBTA bus 230 for service between Montello, Holdbrook/Randolph, and Braintree.

Those at Campello, Brockton, and Montello can also consider taking BAT Bus 12 for a connection with the Red Line at Ashmont.

No additional information has been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)