BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A commuter rail line is experiencing delays after a man was struck and killed by a train in Brockton on Monday morning.
Officers responding to Montello Station found a man had died from injuries he sustained from getting hit by a train, according to transit police.
Foul play is not suspect, police added.
The Middleborough/Lakeville line is being impacted by the police activity.
Passengers are asked to consider taking MBTA bus 230 for service between Montello, Holdbrook/Randolph, and Braintree.
Those at Campello, Brockton, and Montello can also consider taking BAT Bus 12 for a connection with the Red Line at Ashmont.
No additional information has been released.
An investigation remains ongoing.
