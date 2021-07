BOSTON (WHDH) - Weekend Commuter Rail service is returning to regular, pre-pandemic levels.

The T cut service on some lines during the pandemic, but now weekend service has resumed for all 12 lines.

The MBTA is also adding additional trips earlier in the day to meet demand from shift workers.

