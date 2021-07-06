In an effort to get more people “on board” to get vaccinated, the state is once again offering COVID-19 vaccine shots on MBTA Commuter Rail trains.

The VaxExpress initiative first launched on June 16, allowing people to roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated at Commuter Rail stations.

The VaxExpress is making a second round of stops from Wednesday to Sunday. The schedule is as follows:

July 7: Mattapan and Boston

Blue Hill Ave. Station on the Fairmount line, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South Station, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

July 8: Worcester

Worcester’s Union Station on the Worcester line, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 9: Lowell and Boston

Lowell Station on the Lowell line, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

North Station, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

July 10: Lawrence

Lawrence Station on the Haverhill line, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 11: Fitchburg

Fitchburg Station on the Fitchburg line, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To entice people, $25 grocery store gift cards will be handed out with every shot.

In addition, everyone receiving a first or second vaccine dose as part of this initiative will be entered to win a free one-year BlueBike membership, with one giveaway per location.

The Worcester Red Sox are also giving away two free tickets to an upcoming game to anyone who gets their first or second dose in Worcester.

People can reserve their spot online and walk-ins are also welcome.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)