Commuter Rail schedule changes take effect Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Changes to the Commuter Rail schedule approved in December will be taking effect on Saturday.

Commuter Rail weekend service will only run on select lines while weekday trains are expected to increase slightly, T officials said.

Those lines include Newburyport/Rockport, Framingham/Worcester, Fairmount, Providence, and Middleborough, T officials said.

New winter service schedules were made available on the T’s website on Jan. 15, and include additional trains on the Middleborough Line, Fairmount Line, and Newburyport/Rockport Line.

The new schedule increases weekday service levels by more than 50 percent compared to the same time last year, T officials said.

Current service levels are at approximately 10 percent due to the pandemic.

Today, January 23, the new winter 2021 schedules take effect for Commuter Rail and ferry service. These updates better reflect current ridership demand and Forging Ahead efforts.

