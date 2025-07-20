BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter rail service on the Newburyport line was disrupted on Sunday night after a boat struck a railroad bridge.

The MBTA announced that the 5:30 p.m. train from North Station would terminate at Salem due to a boat striking a railroad bridge.

No additional information was immediately available.

