BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter rail service on the Newburyport line was disrupted on Sunday night after a boat struck a railroad bridge.

The MBTA announced that the 5:30 p.m. train from North Station would terminate at Salem due to a boat striking a railroad bridge.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)