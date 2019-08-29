Commuter Rail service on Lowell line suspended after equipment being used on Green Line project malfunctions

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter Rail service on part of the Lowell line has been suspended until further notice after equipment being used on Green Line Extension project malfunctioned, leaving a drill rig immobile on the tracks, officials said.

Service between North Station and the Woburn Anderson Transportation Center has been impacted by the malfunction, according to MBTA.

“Working at the site of a future abutment wall for the new Broadway Bridge in Somerville, a drill rig experienced a mechanical failure and is immobile near the Commuter Rail tracks,” transit officials said in a press release.

Out of an abundance of caution, the MBTA will be setting up diversions in service.

For outbound Lowell Line service:

For Lowell Line customers headed to Anderson/Woburn and points north: customers should take the Orange Line to Wellington Station, where buses will be staged to transport customers to Anderson/Woburn. From Anderson/Woburn, customers will board Commuter Rail service to complete their trip to Lowell.

For service to West Medford: customers can board MBTA bus route 326 from Haymarket Station for service to West Medford.

For service to Wedgemere and Winchester Center: customers should take the Orange Line to Wellington Station. From there, customers should board MBTA bus route 134 from Wellington Station.

Busing will remain in place while special equipment is dispatched to the area to ensure the drill remains stable until it is removed.

For Lowell Line customers seeking inbound service:

Customers can board buses from Anderson/Woburn that will run express to Wellington Station. From there, customers can board the Orange Line.

The MBTA is also establishing a bus shuttle that will make all regularly scheduled stops between West Medford and Anderson/Woburn along the Lowell Line.

All Commuter Rail passes and tickets will be honored on the Orange Line and shuttle buses for the duration of the diversion.

