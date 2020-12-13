Commuter rail service slashed in half Monday; MBTA board could approve more cuts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA will begin a major reduction of service Monday, and could approve more cuts as well.

Service on the Commuter Rail will be cut by more than half for at least the next two weeks, officials said. Keolis, the company that runs the Commuter Rail, says it can’t fully staff the trains because of the coronavirus.

And the T’s Fiscal and Management Control Board will vote Monday on proposed service cuts across the T, including cutting dozens of bus lines and eliminating ferry service.

