Commuter rail to begin accepting onboard credit card payments

BOSTON (WHDH) - Starting this fall, all MBTA commuter rail trains will feature new technology that will accommodate onboard credit card payments, Keolis Commuter Services announced Tuesday.

While cash will continue to be accepted, Keolis’ deployment of mobile point of sale systems is a first for the rail network.

“As we continue to find ways to improve our customers’ experience, this technology offers an additional, convenient way for the payment of fares,” MBTA General Manager Luis Manuel Ramírez said in a press release. “The adoption of smart technology like this will help accelerate the fare transaction process through a system that is already familiar to many of our customers.”

Keolis piloted the technology last spring and decided to roll it out after receiving positive feedback from conductors and passengers.

The system consists of an app on the conductor’s existing company-issued smartphone, which is now paired with a handheld, Bluetooth-enabled printer. Using the mobile payment app, a conductor selects the station-to-station information to calculate the zone and fare, and then processes the transaction.

“We believe this this new feature will be beneficial to many passengers because it’s fast and convenient, and it allows them to keep their money in their pockets for purchases that may only accept cash,” Keolis CEO and General Manager David Scorey said.

Passengers paying with a credit card onboard are given a printed ticket receipt that provides trip details, including the date, station of origin and final destination.

Passengers can continue to pay onboard with cash or the mTicket app. They can also purchase a ticket through a Ticket Vending Machine or at a ticket office.

