BOSTON (WHDH) - The Commuter Rail will continue to operate on a reduced service scheduled through Jan. 8, 2021, due to low employee availability because of COVID-19 absences.

Reduced service was originally scheduled to run through Dec. 27, but the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority and Keolis Commuter Services announced its extension Wednesday.

The MBTA and Keolis say they have been experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases since early December, which is impacting various departments, including railroad dispatchers.

Reduced service schedules will continue to impact weekday service only and can be found on MBTA.com and in major stations.

