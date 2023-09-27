BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Line riders affected by an upcoming, 16-day closure of the Ashmont Branch and Mattapan Line will be able to use the Commuter Rail’s Fairmount Line free of charge, according to officials.

The MBTA announced Wednesday that while track work is underway on the Red Line from Oct. 14 to Oct. 29, passengers will be able to ride for free on the Fairmount Line by showing their CharlieCard to a Commuter Rail conductor while onboard.

Over the course of the two week shutdown, crews are slated to perform work that includes the replacement of rails, ties, and ballasts, which officials have said will improve reliability and reduce maintenance needs. The MBTA said that the work will allow 28 speed restrictions in the area to be “alleviated,” while also improving travel times.

“The upcoming work on the Ashmont Branch and Mattapan Line is critical to addressing and improving safety and reliability along this stretch of the Red Line, and the complete closure of these lines allows us to accomplish vital work in 16 days. While this service change will be challenging for our riders, they have let me know that they appreciate that we are committed to improving their travels,” MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng said in a statement. “By offering alternative shuttle bus service and now by accepting CharlieCards ‘being flashed’ on the Fairmount Commuter Rail Line during the closure, we want our riders to know that we want them to continue to use mass transportation while we perform this work, and that we value and understand how they rely on the MBTA and the services we provide.”

In addition to Commuter Rail, shuttle buses are expected to replace rail service during the shutdown.

According to the MBTA’s initial announcement in August, the buses will make stops at all affected Red Line stations and operate every 5-6 minutes during weekday peak hours, and 10-15 minutes during weekday and weekend off-peak hours.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)