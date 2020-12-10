Commuter Rail to temporarily reduce service because of employee COVID-19 absences

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA and Keolis Commuter Services announced Thursday that due to low employee availability because of COVID-19 absences, the Commuter Rail will temporarily operate a reduced service schedule beginning Monday, Dec. 14.

Regular train service includes 541 daily trains — but as of Monday, the Commuter Rail will operate 246 daily trains.

In a statement, the MBTA and Keolis said that “like other employers in Massachusetts, (they) experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past 10 days. The Reduced Service Schedule will run at least through December 27. During this time, the MBTA and Keolis will monitor employee availability to determine if the Reduced Service Schedule needs to remain in place for an extended period.”

The reduced schedule includes daily service on all Commuter Rail lines and at all stations, and it is already posted as the Storm Schedule, which was designed in advance to provide lower service levels in severe weather. Reduced Service Schedules, which impact weekday service only, are available at MBTA.com and in major stations today. The Reduced Service Schedule has no changes to weekend scheduled trips.

In a statement, ” Keolis CEO And General Manager David Scorey said, “Passengers are encouraged to check the Reduced Service Schedule in advance to plan their trip because there are changes in the weekday schedule. Our rigorous cleaning practices at stations and onboard trains remain in place, including regular deep cleanings, sanitizing touch-points and the use of foggers to help ensure safety. Masks continue to be a requirement for all passengers and crews on trains as well.”

