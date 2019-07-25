Commuter Rail train bursts into flames, screeches to halt in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Commuter Rail train burst into flames in Canton Thursday evening forcing passengers to evacuate the train.

Witnesses posted photos and videos of the 7:30 p.m. outbound train to Providence stopped at Canton Junction with heavy fire and smoke showing from the top of the locomotive.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Commuter Rail Twitter account claimes the train is delayed 10 to 20 minutes due to “a mechanical issue.”

Prov train 831 is on fire, great night pic.twitter.com/RqQiyML3V5 — Liza S (@lrose71) July 26, 2019

Mechanical issues?The train is on fire! pic.twitter.com/EM567pyUs2 — Abijawara Bi Ekun (@Jabulani_21) July 26, 2019

It is unclear what started the fire or if anyone was injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

