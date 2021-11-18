WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire that ignited underneath a commuter rail train caused heavy delays in both directions during the Thursday evening commute.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire that had ignited under the wheelset of an inbound Fitchburg Line train around 4:45 p.m., according to transportation officials.

Crews say the fire was sparked by a buildup of dry leaves on the track.

All passengers were able to remain on board the train as the fire was extinguished.

Regular service resumed an hour later withe delays.

No further details were released.

