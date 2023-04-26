ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded in Abington Wednesday afternoon after a Commuter Rail train collided with a car.

SKY7-HD was over the scene of the crash on the Commuter Rail’s Kingston Line, where the car could be seen with serious damage.

There was no word as of around 6 p.m. on any injuries associated with the incident.

The MBTA announced multiple service changes for Kingston Line Commuter Rail trains, including at least one train cancellation, as emergency crews remained on scene Wednesday.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)