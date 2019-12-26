Commuter Rail train derailment causing significant delays on Framingham/Worcester Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Commuter Rail train that derailed Thursday afternoon shortly after departing Boston is causing delays on the Framingham/Worcester Line, officials said.
The train experienced “a low-speed upright derailment” before 4 p.m., the MBTA said in a tweet.
There were no reported injuries. Passengers are being ushered off the train.
Worcester train 517 from South Station is being held at Lansdowne because the derailment is blocking traffic.
Framingham train 591 is expected to depart South Station “significantly behind schedule.”
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
