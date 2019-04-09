Commuter Rail train derails after collision at South Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are investigating after an MBTA Commuter Rail train derailed following a collision at South Station.

The Fairmount Line train experienced a low-speed derailment after an out-of-service train leaving a maintenance yard made contact with it just outside the station about 8 p.m., according to Keolis, the company that manages the commuter rail.

The collision occurred at a low speed, but it caused three coach cars to derail, officials say.

There were four passengers on board at the time.

There were no reported injuries.

