BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA is bringing in shuttle buses after a Commuter Rail train derailed near Beverly, Wednesday night.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene where part of the 116 Rockport Line train jumped the tracks in what is being called a “low-speed upright derailment.”

The 5:37 train from Rockport and the 5:07 train from Newport have both been canceled due to the derailment.

There has been no word on any injuries or on what caused the incident to happen.

Rockport Line Train 120 (5:37 pm from Rockport) is cancelled today due to a low speed upright derailment near Beverly. Train 122 (7:46 pm from Rockport) is the next inbound Rockport train. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) June 8, 2022

Newburyport Line Train 160 (5:07 pm from Newburyport) has been cancelled today due to a low speed upright derailment near Beverly. Train 162 (6:57 pm from Newburyport) is the next inbound Newburyport train. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) June 8, 2022

