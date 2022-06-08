BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA is bringing in shuttle buses after a Commuter Rail train derailed near Beverly, Wednesday night.
SKY7 HD flew over the scene where part of the 116 Rockport Line train jumped the tracks in what is being called a “low-speed upright derailment.”
The 5:37 train from Rockport and the 5:07 train from Newport have both been canceled due to the derailment.
There has been no word on any injuries or on what caused the incident to happen.
