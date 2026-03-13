BOSTON (WHDH) - A commuter rail train on the Providence Line derailed near South Station Friday afternoon, causing several delays and cancellations to trains on other lines, according to Keolis.

Keolis said Providence Line Train 851 experienced a slow-speed derailment between South Station and Back Bay. It said approximately 350 passengers were onboard at the time, but no injuries were reported.

After one hour of no movement, crews escorted passengers off the train and back to South Station, according to Keolis.

A woman who was on the train at the time said the situation became intense.

“At first I thought it was just a mechanical error in one of the cars which is what they said in the announcement. Then someone said the train was off the tracks and that we weren’t going anywhere,” said Jamie Rhodes, a passenger on Train 851. “People were getting really irate with the conductors and yelling on the train. It was a little frightening for sure.”

The incident has impacted several trains out of South Station. According to commuter rail alerts, a Needham Line Train, Fairmount Line Train, Framingham Line Train, and Franklin Line train are experiencing delays.

Seventeen trains on eight different lines have been canceled.

Keolis said for the most up to date information, passengers may follow @MBTA_CR_Alerts on X or subscribe to T Alerts.

The situation is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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