WILMINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A commuter rail train with more than 100 passengers on board derailed Thursday morning in Wilmington.

The inbound train, which was traveling on the Lowell Line, skidded off the rails around 6:30 a.m.

Keolis says a downed tree brunch got stuck under the train, causing it to derail. They say the branch become wedged in the train’s controls.

Police and fire units responded to the area of 498 Main Street and evacuated all of the passengers.

The passengers were taken from the scene in buses and dropped off at the Woburn MBTA station.

No injuries were reported in what officials called a “slow-speed” derailment.

The train has since been put back on the tracks. It will be towed away.

Keolis says large fallen branch got wedged under the commuter train in Wilmington causing derailment this AM #7News pic.twitter.com/YMCkJ4fy2T — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) March 8, 2018

