Commuter Rail train engine bursts into flames in Hanson

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) – The engine of a Commuter Rail train burst into flames in Hanson Thursday morning, forcing passengers to evacuate the locomotive, police said.

Video captured by a 7News viewer showed smoke pouring from train 034, which travels on the Kingston Line, just before 7 a.m.

Passengers forced to disembark boarded an extra train to South Station in Boston about 8:20 a.m., MBTA officials wrote on Twitter.

Dan Dufresne, who was one of the passengers on board the initial train, recalled when the conductor alerted them to the mechanical issue.

“We just went one stop to Hanson and the train stopped and pulled into the station normally. The conductor came on and said, ‘Folks, there’s a little bit of a problem with the engine.” he said. “Then a few minutes later, he came on and he said, ‘Folks, actually the problem is more involved than we thought. We’re not going to be going anywhere anytime soon. This engine is not going to be able to move.

Keolis, the company responsible for operating the Commuter Rail for the MBTA, says the fire department responded to the scene as a precautionary measure.

“Nobody even came on the intercom and told us anything for an hour. Horrible,” said commuter Dan McGrath.

Passenger Brian Durant added: “It was quite a delay. Certainly an adventure.”

The flames were contained and the train was cleared from the tracks just before 9 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Just two days ago, a wheel fell off a passenger car in Waltham.

People who rely on the Commuter Rail say they hope this week isn’t a sign of what’s to come this winter.

Commuter Olivia Marks said: “I do feel nervous because I didn’t know about it and to hear about it makes me feel a little worried, but this is Boston and the winter’s have been getting worse year after year and I hope our city is taking that into account and taking it seriously moving forward.

