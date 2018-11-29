Commuter Rail train engine bursts into flames in Hanson

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) – The engine of a Commuter Rail train burst into flames in Hanson Thursday morning, forcing passengers to evacuate the locomotive, police said.

Video captured by a 7News viewer showed smoke pouring from train 034, which travels on the Kingston Line, just before 7 a.m.

Passengers forced to disembark boarded an extra train to South Station in Boston about 8:20 a.m., MBTA officials wrote on Twitter.

Dan Dufresne, who was one of the passengers on board the initial train, recalled when the conductor alerted them to the mechanical issue.

“We just went one stop to Hanson and the train stopped and pulled into the station normally. The conductor came on and said, ‘Folks, there’s a little bit of a problem with the engine.” he said. “Then a few minutes later, he came on and he said, ‘Folks, actually the problem is more involved than we thought. We’re not going to be going anywhere anytime soon. This engine is not going to be able to move.

Keolis, the company responsible for operating the Commuter Rail for the MBTA, says the fire department responded to the scene as a precautionary measure.

The flames have since been contained and the train was cleared from the tracks just before 9 a.m.

No injuries were reported.