SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Commuter Rail train bound for Boston has been delayed by nearly two hours due to an “engine issue,” the MBTA said.

The MBTA says Fitchburg Train 418 is stopped near Shirley and is 100-110 minutes late.

Train 420 is connecting to assist passengers into Boston.

No additional information was immediately available.

