ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A commuter rail train hit a car in Acton Thursday evening, according to the MBTA.

Sky 7 HD flew over the scene, showing the car completely smashed.

In a post on social media, the MBTA said Fitchburg Line Train 1427 from North Station was, “terminated today at South Acton due to a road vehicle on the right of way.”

No injuries have been reported.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox