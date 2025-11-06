ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A commuter rail train hit a car in Acton Thursday evening, according to the MBTA.

Sky 7 HD flew over the scene, showing the car completely smashed.

In a post on social media, the MBTA said Fitchburg Line Train 1427 from North Station was, “terminated today at South Acton due to a road vehicle on the right of way.”

No injuries have been reported.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

