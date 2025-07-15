HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A train crashed into a car on Summer Street near the Nantasket Junction commuter rail stop in Hingham around 2:15 Tuesday afternoon.

At the time of the crash, Summer Street was closed at Route 3A and at Rockland Street.

Transit and local police responded to the scene, and there are no reports of injury at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

