Commuter Rail train hits downed tree in Weston

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A strong, fast-moving storm swept down from New Hampshire Thursday night leaving trees and power lines in its wake and spelling trouble for the Commuter Rail.

Inbound Fitchburg Line Commuter Rail Train 428 struck a downed tree that came to rest on the right of way.

Update: Fitchburg Line Train 430 (9:30 pm from Wachusett) remains stopped before Lincoln and is 30-40 minutes behind schedule due to a disabled train that struck a downed tree in the right of away. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) July 3, 2020

The impact disabled the train and left passengers sitting for over an hour as they waited for crews to clear the scene and remove the train.

The line has been entirely shut down for the time being.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

