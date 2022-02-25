WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a commuter rail train struck a small snow plow in Waltham on Friday morning.

A Fitchburg Line train from Wachusett hit a piece of snow-removal equipment that is used to clear sidewalks at the Brandeis/Roberts rail crossing, emergency officials said.

The plow got stuck on the tracks but the operator was able to get out before it was struck by the train.

There were no reported injuries.

“The railroad crossing’s protection system was fully operational and performing as it is designed to,” an MBTA spokesman said in a statement. “The plow was not owned by the MBTA or Keolis.”

No additional details were immediately available.

Fitchburg Line Train 408 (8:25 am from Wachusett) is terminating at Brandeis/Roberts today due to police activity. An extra train service will accommodate passengers from Brandeis/Roberts through North Station. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) February 25, 2022

