BOSTON (WHDH) - An MBTA Commuter Rail train was seen smoking Wednesday afternoon and has since been terminated at Ruggles.

According to the MBTA, Providence Line Train 840 was terminated at Ruggles due to fire department activity.

The MBTA says passengers can use the Orange Line for inbound service.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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