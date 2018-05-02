Commuter rail train stopped in Ayer due to police activity

AYER, MA (WHDH) - A train on the Fitchburg commuter rail line has been stopped Wednesday in Ayer after a person was apparently struck on the tracks.

One person was taken to Nashoba Valley Medical Center with unknown injuries, fire officials said.

A photo showed crime scene tape draped across the train and tracks.

All trains through the area have been cancelled.

An investigation is underway.

No additional details were immediately available.

