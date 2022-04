EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A car in Everett was destroyed overnight after being hit by a Commuter Rail train.

Crews were on the scene early Saturday morning investigating the wreckage.

MBTA transit police say the train was unoccupied, and the two people in the car got out before the crash.

No injuries were reported and the car was towed from the scene.

