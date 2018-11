(WHDH) — Slippery conditions caused several Commuter Rail train delays Monday morning.

The Newburyport/Rockport Line, Framingham/Worcester, Middleborough/Lakeville, Lowell, Needham, Haverhill, Fitchburg, Fairmount and Franklin lines temporarily experienced delays throughout the morning.

Get the latest Commuter Rail updates here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)