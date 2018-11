(WHDH) — Slippery conditions are causing several Commuter Rail train delays Monday morning.

Commuters can expect 30- to 40-minute delays on the Newburyport/Rockport line.

The Lowell Line is also behind by 10 to 20 minutes.

