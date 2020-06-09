Commuter Rail trains to run at near-normal schedule starting June 22

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter Rail trains will run at 85 percent of regular schedules and a new pilot program on the Fairmount Line will begin June 22, MBTA officials said.

The new schedules come as part of phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan. While schedules have been reduced, ridership on the Commuter Rail has dropped by 90 percent.

Trains will operate on regular midday schedules and will see increased trips during morning and evening peak periods, in order for passengers to plan trips to allow for social distancing. All coach cars on all trains will continue to be open.

Increased weekday Commuter Rail Service Schedules are available at www.mbta.com/schedules/commuter-rail.

The MBTA will also start an enhanced service pilot program on the Fairmonut Line, adding eight new weekday trains and allowing passengers to use Charlie Cards to make free transfers.

All passengers are still required to wear face coverings.

