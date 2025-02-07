A commuter train caught fire just south of Philadelphia.

Officials say 350 people have been evacuated.

The fire disrupted Amtrak service along the Northeast corridor as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Passengers say the fire broke out just minutes after departing Philadelphia.

The train was headed to Wilmington, Delaware, according to officials.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

