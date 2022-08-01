BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuter train 595 on the Framingham line stalled on the tracks just past Boston Landing station, according to the MBTA.

The MBTA informed passengers that another train will be coming to push them back to Boston Landing.

The MBTA said delays should be expected on the line.

