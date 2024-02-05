CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Red Line riders are navigating a 10-day shutdown of a stretch of the rail network for the first time for the Monday morning commute.

The MBTA is warning commuters to expect delays and plan ahead while the closure is in effect. Beginning Monday, shuttle buses will replace service between Harvard and Alewife stations until Feb. 14 so track work can be completed. At 8:45 p.m. each night, the suspension will extend to Park Street.

Crews are expected to repair tracks to alleviate the more than 50 speed restrictions along the line.

While work is underway, the commuter rail will be free between Porter Square and North Station.

