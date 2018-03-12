Commuters bracing for delays, cancellations as storm nears

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters are bracing for delays and cancellations as a third nor’easter approaches Massachusetts.

In anticipation of the storm, the MBTA will not be running shuttle buses on the Red Line Monday night or Tuesday.

The buses were scheduled to replace trains between North Quincy and Braintree after 9 p.m. Instead, trains will run as usual. The shuttle buses are scheduled to return Wednesday evening.

The last two storms led to a disruption in travel.

During the heavy snow last Thursday, a branch came down on the tracks of the Lowell Line, leading to a slow-speed derailment in Wilmington with 100 people on board. Officials said that nobody was hurt.

Downed trees and debris impacted service across the region, including the Green Line in Newton when a tree brought down wires.

High tide and flooding also led to signal problems on the rails, while turning parking lots into lakes.

Along with the MBTA, utility companies are gearing up for another busy week.

Some towns had power knocked out completely by the last storm. Crews had been working around the clock to repair damage and restore power.

The National Grid posted on their website that they are closely monitoring the storm.

“We are prepared and want to make sure our customers are prepared too. Remember, it is a good idea to ensure your mobile devices and laptops are charged so you can stay connected with us,” they said.

Get the latest weather updates here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)