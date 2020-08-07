BOSTON (WHDH) - A truck carrying ice slammed into a bridge on Storrow Drive in Boston, causing traffic delays during the Friday morning commute.

The truck hit the bridge on the westbound side of the roadway at Boylston Street around 6 a.m. before landing on its side in the median.

There were no reported injuries.

Crews could be seen removing dozens of bags of ice from the truck.

State police say the road will close when crews go to remove the truck.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

