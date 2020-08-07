BOSTON (WHDH) - A truck slammed into a bridge on Storrow Drive in Boston, causing traffic delays during the Friday morning commute.

The truck hit the bridge on the westbound side of the roadway at Boylston Street around 6 a.m.

It landed on its side but has since been towed away from the scene.

There has been no word on any injuries or citations at this time.

