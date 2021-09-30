NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The price tag of a tiny studio home in Newton that hit the market Wednesday will almost certainly leave house hunters baffled.

The single-family home is located at 1295 Boylston Street. It features a completely open living space and an array of updated amenities.

The 251-square-foot space, which is being touted as a “truly unique home,” can be yours for $449,000.

The home sits on a 2,452-square-foot lot. It comes with one bathroom, a kitchenette with granite countertops, new LVT flooring, a sky-lit sleeping loft with a knee-high ceiling.

Sleeping loft (Realtor.com)

The sleeping loft measures 10 feet by 8 feet, while the living room, kitchen, and both area measures 6 feet by 3 feet, according to the floor plans.

The home also comes with a basement that is ready to finish.

“Commuter’s dream convenient to Route 128, public transportation, parks, shopping, and kayak launch,” a description on Realtor.com read. “Great condo alternative ideal for casual stays, guest home, meditation, exercise room, storage, or whatever you desire.”

Tours of the home are now available to schedule.

