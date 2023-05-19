BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of commuters left their cars at home and biked into Boston Friday, meeting up outside City Hall as part of National Bike to Work Day.

Mayor Michelle Wu joined in on the fun, riding with a group from her neighborhood.

Wu spoke to 7NEWS, saying the annual trips help her see how Boston is changing first-hand.

“We see each time the infrastructure changes that have been highlighted starting to be put in place and change,” Wu said. “Whether it was bumpy parts of the Southeast Corridor that are now smoothed over or signal changes, I like to look for those little things we can fix right away that can actually make a big improvement in how people perceive the availability and accessibility of our services.”

Bike to Work Day happens every year on the third Friday of May.

