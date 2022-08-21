BOSTON (WHDH) - Riders are already experiencing confusion and frustration about the Orange Line shutdown ahead of the first work week commutes on replacement shuttle bus service.

Saturday was the first full day of shuttle service, and riders are already worrying about longer commutes and disruptions.

“I’m going to have to get up a little bit early so I can arrive on time to work,” commuter Willie Santa said.

Some riders are skeptical that the Orange Line will achieve their goal of only closing the line for 30 days to address issues. Other riders think that the MBTA should have tackled the issues on the Orange Line earlier.

“I feel like they should have done this a long time ago,” commuter Tamah Headen said. “Doing this now when schools about to start, when people are still struggling to get to work with buses that barely run on time and trains that already barely run on time. It’s a struggle.”

The T is encouraging people to take alternative transportation options such as other public transit services like the commuter rail to eliminate traffic congestion. The city is also offering bike options for commuters as an alternative during the shutdown.

In a press conference on Saturday, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu stressed the importance of the MBTA improving the Orange Line and said that the city is trying it’s best to lessen the impact the shutdown will have on commuters.

“We’re making every possible tweak that we can,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

