Commuters protest MBTA service cuts in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Several dozen people gathered in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood on Sunday to protest newly enacted MBTA service cuts that they say will dramatically impact their daily lives.

On Queensbury Street, a small crowd came together holding signs to decry the suspension of the Route 55 bus and to raise awareness about the impact the service cuts will have on residents who depend on the T to get around.

Among them was Charles Martel, who depends on the 55.

“The idea to take this away doesn’t make any sense and is going to really have a tremendous, negative impact on many people’s lives,” he said.

The MBTA says the cuts are the result of a huge decrease in ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the cuts, train service on the Green, Orange, and Red Lines has been reduced by 20 percent, while service on the Blue Line has been reduced by 5 percent.

Twenty-seven bus routes are experiencing decreased frequency, six routes have been consolidated, and nine have been suspended altogether.

Boston City Councilor Kenzie Bok was among those who turned out for the Fenway to protest.

“It’s a critical piece of public infrastructure in this part of the city, it’s how people live here, especially low-income people,” she said. “It’s so unacceptable for the T to cut off this lifeline for the community.”

A full list of service changes can be found here.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)