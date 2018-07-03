BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Commuters in Boston teamed up to help free a woman whose leg became trapped between an Orange Line train and a platform on Friday night, officials said.

The 45-year-old victim told police she slipped as she was getting off a train at the Mass Ave. Station at about 5:30 p.m., causing one of her legs to get wedged in the gap between the train and the platform.

She also told officers that other passengers pushing to get off the train pushed her leg farther into the gap.

Surveillance video captured the moment several people rocked the train back and forth until she was free.

Transit police say the woman suffered a “serious” laceration to her left thigh.

Watch the full surveillance video below:

