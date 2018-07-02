Commuters push Orange Line train to free trapped woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters in Boston teamed up to help free a woman whose leg was trapped between an Orange Line train and a platform on Friday night, officials said.

The 45-year-old woman got stuck after she slipped and one leg became wedged in the gap as she exited the train at the Mass. Ave. station shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The woman told police that passengers pushing to exit the train caused her leg to become further lodged in the gap.

Surveillance video showed several people lined up alongside the train, rocking it back and forth until the woman was freed.

Transit police say the woman suffered a “serious” laceration to her left thigh.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)