BOSTON (WHDH) - With a month-long shutdown of the Orange Line on the horizon, Boston residents and commuters are skeptical of the ability of the MBTA’s replacement buses to sufficiently fill the role of the trains.

“It’s going to be a nightmare,” one man told 7NEWS. “A nightmare for everybody.”

According to the MBTA, the Orange Line shutdown is schedule for August 19 through September 18 in order to undergo crucial maintenance. In order to supplement the absence of buses, the MBTA will populate the Orange Line route with buses for commuters and travelers.

However, those like Medford Mayor Brenna Lungo-Koehn would like more clarity from the MBTA.

“What is the shuttle route? Where will the stops be? Which stops will not be included?” asked Lungo-Koehn.

The MBTA tweeted out photos of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and officials from her traffic department surveying an Orange Line bus route in order to scout for potential bottlenecks Thursday. Officials are hoping that the combined forces of the MBTA, city transportation experts and a thousand traffic cones are enough to keep bus lanes clear and flowing.

Wu also spent time with members of several pro-biking groups Thursday, pedaling from Roslindale to Government Center in order to explore the possibility of biking into work.

Despite all the scouting and planning, those that consistently navigate Boston’s tangled and snarled streets know just how important the MBTA is to the city.

“So many people depend on the T. People need to get to work. People need to get home,” one man told 7NEWS.

